Did Iggy Azalea Knife Up Her Face For The Fame? [Photos]

Iggy Azalea’s highly questionable win for the Billboard Music Awards’ Top Rap Artist has since been overshadowed by the notion that the leggy Australian may underwent plastic surgery in her face.

As the red carpet photos from last night’s shindig began to surface online, fans begin to notice that the “Pretty Girls” co-star was sporting a much more curved chin than her usual likeness and rumors of plastic surgery began to swirl when Perez Hilton posed the question for Twitter to take notice. Iggy further fueled the speculation in all-but-confirmation selfie on Instagram which she captioned, “Loving my new look.”

Even at 24-years-young, Iggy is no stranger to plastic surgery, despite the impression it may impose on her younger fans across the globe. In March 2015, she revealed to Vogue that she had her breasts enlarged and was at first reluctant to share the news, but now she seems plenty confident in her body’s augmentation.

Unfortunately, the peanut gallery didn’t share her enthusiasm for the “new look” and the conversation spilled into a meme freak show shortly after.

Considering the intentional radio-grab heard on “Pretty Girls,” it should be interesting to see how Iggy’s wavering popularity affects the rollout of her sophomore studio effort.

Peep the gallery for the wildest reactions to the alleged Iggy Azalea plastic surgery.

—

Photo: Adriana M. Barraza, FayesVision/WENN.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »