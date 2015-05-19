Drake Announces 2nd Annual Houston Appreciation Weekend Schedule

For the second year in a row, Drake will visit Texas to kick off the Houston Appreciation Weekend event over the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Along with charity events and other treats, the weekend also serves as the opening date for Drizzy’s The Jungle tour as well.

Drake, who considers Houston his second home, launched the Houston Appreciation Weekend event last year to much fanfare. This year, the Canadian superstar and his OVO imprint are putting together a series of treats for fans including paying homage to legendary Texas Hip-Hop giant, Bun B.

The event’s schedule was posted on the October’s Very Own blog, giving just enough detail for those who plan to attend.

This Thursday (May 21), Future and Kirko Bangz are set to perform at Arena Theatre along with the upcoming Bun tribute event. Friday (May 22), a celebrity softball game to raise funds for the Houston Astros’ Urban Youth Academy kicks off at 5:30 p.m at the University of Houston. Fetty Wap keeps things rolling on Saturday (May 23) with a performance along with a H.A.W. pool party event as well. Sunday (May 24),

Drake kicks off his short Jungle Tour at the Toyota Center, while Lil Boosie rocks the same night at the Lime Light in Houston.

For information about the H.A.W. Celebrity Softball Game, visit this link.

Photo: October’s Very Own