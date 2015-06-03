7 Key People In 50 Cent’s Power Circle [Photos]

Whether he’s dabbling, and flourishing, in music, movies, T.V., or otherwise, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s only game plan is to win.

His crossover into the film and T.V. game, for example, has been another successful power move for him, and over a relatively short time period, 50 has found himself among Hollywood’s acting and producing elite.

For the small screen, 50’s successful Power series returns to Starz this summer with a guest roster that includes Jerry Ferara, Victor Garber, and 50 himself, who will portray the ex-crime partner of the main character, Ghost, played by Omari Hardwick.

On the movie front, his acting resume keeps getting bigger, with new films out this year including the boxing flick, Southpaw, and Spy starring Melissa McCartney.

There’s no doubt that 50 is a good business man, hit the gallery to see 7 key members of his power circle.

