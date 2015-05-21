Crow’s Nest: The Marina Abramovic Institute Apologizes To Jay Z

You really thought Jay Z didn’t cut that check? Marina Abramovic accused Hova of stiffing her on a donation, but her own namesake organization has issued an apology to her and the Brooklyn rapper since he actually did deposit those funds.

As previously reported, in a recent interview, performance artist Abramovic accused Jay Z of using her for the “Picasso Baby” video. She was under the impression that he reneged on his promised donation.

Yesterday (May 20), Jay Z’s art advisor, Jeanne Greenberg-Rohatyn of Salon 94, called B.S. and read a receipt of his donation to Artnet News.

Then, to officially seal this struggle, yesterday the Marina Abramovic Institute issued an apology, noting that they neglected to inform Abramovic that Jay Z made the donation.

Doh! Also, how about an apology from Abramovic herself?

[H/T Real Talk NY]

Photo: YouTube