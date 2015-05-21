Janice Dickinson Suing Bill Cosby For Calling Her A Liar [VIDEO]

The statute of limitations on the allegations made by Janice Dickinson, Bill Cosby’s most famous accuser, has long ran its course. So she’s found another way to get back at the heavily slandered comedic legend. She’s suing him for defamation.

Via Entertainment Tonight:

After alleging that Bill Cosby drugged and raped her, Janice Dickinson tells ET that she and her lawyer Lisa Bloom will file a lawsuit for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress against the comedian.

Dickinson, who is one of over 30 women to accuse the 77-year-old comedian of sexual assault, first spoke out against Cosby on Entertainment Tonight in November. At the time, Cosby’s lawyer refuted those claims in a statement that said, “Janice Dickinson’s story accusing Bill Cosby of rape is a lie.” According to a copy of the proposed lawsuit provided to ET, this statement led to the 60-year-old supermodel taking legal action.

“I’m suing Bill Cosby for justice and vindication,” Dickinson told ET’s Brooke Anderson on Wednesday.

“What sparked this lawsuit is Bill Cosby through his representatives calling Janice Dickinson a liar, and Janice is refusing to be re-victimized,” Bloom further explained. “She alleges she was drugged and raped by Bill Cosby, and then re-victimized again when he called her a liar.”

Now, Dickinson says she “is not the same woman,” and has suffered from nightmares, nervousness and embarrassment.

“I was drugged and raped – drugged and raped – by Bill Cosby,” Dickinson told ET. “And the fact that he and his spokespeople have called me a liar – referring to remarks that I’ve made – it’s just not correct. I want to fight this. I’m not being paid anything monetarily to do this, it’s just the right thing to do.”