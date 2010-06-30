Update: Lil Wayne Gets Probation For Arizona Drug Charge

Despite being incarcerated at Rikers Island prison in New York, Lil Wayne has just been sentenced for a drug charge in Arizona.
As previously reported Lil Wayne pleaded guilty earlier this month to one count of possession of a dangerous drug stemming from a 2008 incident in Yuma, Arizona where authorities found cocaine, ecstasy and a loaded handgun on his tour bus.
Now after deliberation a judge granted him three years probation which he will begin immediately after he’s released from prison in November.
Lil Wayne’s guilty plea was part of a plea deal with prosecutors that dropped additional charges of possession of a narcotic drug for sale, misconduct involving weapons and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wayne’s Arizona attorney James Tilson says he‘s pleased with the verdict and told Reuters,
“We’re quite glad that we were able to wrap everything up. It’s a favorable plea agreement that will allow Mr. Carter to pursue his career.”