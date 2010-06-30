Update: Lil Wayne Gets Probation For Arizona Drug Charge

Despite being incarcerated at Rikers Island prison in New York, Lil Wayne has just been sentenced for a drug charge in Arizona.

As previously reported Lil Wayne pleaded guilty earlier this month to one count of possession of a dangerous drug stemming from a 2008 incident in Yuma, Arizona where authorities found cocaine, ecstasy and a loaded handgun on his tour bus.

Now after deliberation a judge granted him three years probation which he will begin immediately after he’s released from prison in November.

Lil Wayne’s guilty plea was part of a plea deal with prosecutors that dropped additional charges of possession of a narcotic drug for sale, misconduct involving weapons and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wayne’s Arizona attorney James Tilson says he‘s pleased with the verdict and told Reuters,