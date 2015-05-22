Kanye West Donates Big To Donda’s House After It Loses State Funding

Kanye West’s Chicago arts institution Donda’s House recently had to concede its state funding as new Gov. Bruce Rauner (R) prepared to take office.

With eight million dollars swept from under them, as well as 30 other youth employment and development programs, Mr. West made his mother’s memory proud and ponied up the organization’s biggest contribution to date.

The Huffington Post reports that Kanye has donated $133,000 of the proceeds from his Louis Vuitton Foundation concert series (the same concert the Internet turned him into a dancing meme) to balance out the budget.

Donda’s House was founded in August 2013 by Yeezy, Chicago youth worker Donnie Smith and Che Smith, known to the Hip-Hop community as Rhymefest. In February, the diligent keepers at Donda’s House launched a Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign with a goal of $100,000 and it appears that Kanye has come in clutch.

Smith, who serves as Donda’s House Executive Director, told HuffPo that West’s new contribution will “improve capacity with new staff as we deliver the high-quality arts programming that our participants deserve.”

“His leadership has enabled Donda’s House to grow quickly and impact the lives of over 160 of Chicago’s young people already in our short history,” he continued. “This is a great honor and a true tribute to his mother’s legacy, who did so much for young artists.”

The program’s mission statement is simple: assist with Chicago youth who are interested in the music industry and other fine arts in achieving their dreams.

To learn more information about Donda’s House, visit their official website.

—

Photo: Visual/WENN.com