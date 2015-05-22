New Eminem Song Featured In Beats By Dre Draymond Green Spot [VIDEO]

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is featured in a new Beats By Dre spot. Maybe more importantly, in typical Beats fashion, the commercial features a snippet of a new song; Eminem’s “Phenomenal.”

The full version of the cut from Mr. Marshall will be appearing on the Southpaw soundtrack.

The commercial, which features the Beats Solo2 Wireless headphones, will be airing through the rest of the NBA playoffs including the NBA Finals. Watch and listen below.

—

Photo: YouTube