CLOSE
HomeNews

New Eminem Song Featured In Beats By Dre Draymond Green Spot [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is featured in a new Beats By Dre spot. Maybe more importantly, in typical Beats fashion, the commercial features a snippet of a new song; Eminem’s “Phenomenal.” 

The full version of the cut from Mr. Marshall will be appearing on the Southpaw soundtrack.

The commercial, which features the Beats Solo2 Wireless headphones, will be airing through the rest of the NBA playoffs including the NBA Finals. Watch and listen below.

Photo: YouTube

Beats By Dre

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6
J.I.D. Rocks “Skrawberries” From ‘DiCaprio 2’ Live On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close