Ghost World: 5 Key Details For Season 2 Of Starz’s Power [Photos]

Starz Network’s hit drama Power wowed audiences when it debuted in 2014, focusing on the rise of crime kingpin and night club owner James “Ghost” St. Patrick, played by the dashing Omari Hardwick. Created by Courtney Kemp Agboh and with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson serving as one of the executive producers, Power returns to the airwaves next month.

Power packed a lot in its eight episodes last season, with the drama surrounding Ghost’s dual enterprises, long-term friendships and unpaid debts swirling about his world. Coupled with the pressures of trying to go straight, Ghost also has to balance his relationship with wife Tasha and his steamy affair with U.S. District Attorney, Angela Valdez. Then there’s the head-on collision sure to happen between Ghost and a powerful rival.

Now you can take Power beyond your television sets anywhere you go by streaming the show on your tablet or smartphone with the Xfinity TV Go app, watch live TV, including sports, and catch up on all your favorite shows with On Demand™.

With so much going on in the upcoming second season, Hip-Hop Wired takes a look at five key moments to look forward to in the new season of Starz’s Power, which premieres on June 6th. Check out the following pages!

—

Photo: Starz

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »