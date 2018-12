For the past couple of months, Fabolous’ “Friday Night Freestyles” series has found Loso dropping potent bars over a gang of classic and popular instrumentals. To help set off your Memorial Day weekend, the Brooklyn rapper compiled all of them, and added four new cuts, into the Friday Night Freestyles mixtape.

It’s also hosted by DJ Clue? to make the cipher complete.

Listen and download below.

—

Photo: WENN.com