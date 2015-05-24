A$AP Rocky Talks LSD, Orgies & ILoveMakonnen Looking Like Buddha With A Jheri Curl

By now, you should know that A$AP Rocky gives minimal f*cks when he’s being interviewed and will answer anything honestly. During a recent interview the Harlem rapper talked candidly about drug use, SXSW orgies and how ILoveMakonnen looks like a jheri curled Buddha.

Of course, the New York Post had to harp on the fact that Lord Pretty Flacko Jodye was high as a kite. It did make for some hilarious quotes, though.

Says the New York Post:

Why do you think LSD is so in vogue in rap right now? It’s obviously an influence on your new material, and for artists like Chance the Rapper and ILoveMakonnen too. There’s definitely a psychedelic influence on my new album. Makonnen gave me acid at SxSW. This n***a looked like Buddha with a Jheri curl! After that, I went back to my mansion and f**ked nine chicks. It was pretty rad. That’s a true story. Did you say nine women? As in, one fewer than 10? Yeah, but not all at one time. It’s like group sex. You have three at a time, and then you have three orgies. That’s nine chicks. You’ve mentioned that you use LSD to help you cope with life, especially after breaking up with Chanel Iman and the death of A$AP Yams. But do you ever fear you might become reliant on it? Nah, I don’t rely on that s**t. Look at me — I’m cozy. I do smoke weed every day, though.

A$AP Rocky’s new album, At.Long.Last.A$AP, is in stores June 2.

We wouldn’t recommend trying to rub ILoveMakonnen’s belly for good luck, though.

