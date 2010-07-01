Fabolous Re-Releasing “There Is No Competition Pt. 2” As An EP

Looking at the success of Drake‘s So Far Gone EP, Def Jam has decided to jump on the bandwagon and release Fabolous‘ There Is No Competition Pt. 2 in stores.

Instead of giving less for more, however, Fab has stated that he plans to add a little more for the upcoming project, which will hit shelves in August.

myfabolouslife: Def Jam decided to put out TiNc2 the Funeral Service mixtape as a EP in August…So im in the studio workin on a few new songs…

While some may think that re-releasing a mixtape that was already FREE sounds like an ill-fated decision, keep in mind that Drake’s EP left out almost half of the mixtape.

Now, the So Far Gone EP is close to striking gold!!! Does anyone think Fabolous has the same appeal and fan base that will make them go out and buy the project once it hits shelves??