With the release of her new album The ArchAndroid Janelle Monae with the help of her Atlantic Record buddies B.O.B. and Lupe Fiasco, have dropped a visual for the remix to her single “TightRope.”

Not just looking beautiful, Monae will surprise a few on the remix showing off her MC skills as well as her vocals.

Peep the video below to check one of the hottest remixes of the year.