Kendrick Lamar Covers Ebony Magazine June 2015 Issue [PHOTO/VIDEO]

The sociological seeds Kendrick Lamar initially planted with his sophomore studio album, To Pimp a Butterfly, are blossoming into ripe fruit right in front of our very eyes.

His upcoming video for “Alright” (the album’s best song; *cough*) appears to be a symbolism for unity when the people are under constant attack from the powers that be. Additionally, the message in the raps; however explicit they may come across, earned him a prestigious honor from the California State Senate.

Now to celebrate Ebony magazine’s now annual Black Music Month, K. Dot is merging the Hip-Hop community with the to traditional Black community by covering the June 2015 issue.

“This is Ebony’s 70th anniversary [in publishing]. I feel honored, I feel privileged to be part of it,” the Compton MC said during his cover shoot behind-the-scenes. “I’m one of a few rap artists to actually grace the cover. They have done a whole spectrum of controversial covers with us as a culture and identifying ourselves and the world in general.”

Next time you’re at the drug store or airport, be sure to grab Kendrick’s groundbreaking Ebony magazine feature. The cover is below so you can’t miss and hit the next page for the BTS video.

