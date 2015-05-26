Birdman Pays IRS $2M, Lil Wayne Probably Feels A Ways

Even Uncle Sam can get the money it’s due from Birdman before Lil Wayne. The Cash Money Records founder coughed up almost $2 million to the IRS over a couple of tax liens.

Reports TMZ:

Lil Wayne and the IRS have something in common — they both wanted millions from Birdman — but only one of ’em got the Cash Money honcho to cough up the dough, and Weezy’s not the one smiling.

The music mogul was slapped with two federal tax liens – – one in December 2014, the other in February 2015 — for refusing to pay a total of $1,942,400.58 in back taxes.

Birdman quickly learned no one’s more gangsta than Uncle Sam — the feds threatened to snatch up his property and assets if he didn’t pay ASAP … and within a few months, Birdman paid off the debt.

Maybe Wayne should ask the real OG’s (our government) to get “Tha Carter V” released.