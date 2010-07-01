Byron Scott Accepts Job as New Cleveland Cavilers Coach

According to the Associated Press, Byron Scott’s agent has confirmed that he will indeed be the new head coach for the Cleveland Cavilers.

In a city of panic right now with all the free agency drama surrounding their King Lebron James, a lot of people will have a sigh of relief with the news of the new Head Coach.

His agent Brian McInerney said in an e-mail that both sides are working through the final details, but Scott has agreed and will be announced sometime today as the new Head Coach with or without Bron Bron.

Scott who has won 3 championships as a player is well known as a coach for taking the New Jersey Nets to two finals in the early part of the decade. With Lebron championship hungry, the Cavs are hoping that bringing in a coach/player who has been there and done that, will be the final piece they need to re-new Lebron’s contract.

Good move Cleveland.