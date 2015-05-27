Win Passes To See Entourage In Theater!

Hip-Hop Wired is giving its readers a chance to win passes to the Entourage theater debut this coming June 3!
Starring Adrian Grenier, Kevin Connolly, Jerry Ferrara, Kevin Dillon, Jeremy Piven and more, catch the action-packed summer blockbuster on us. Four (4) HHW followers will get to see the film with a friend or loved one. Not to mention, free swag!
Winners Will Receive:
1 Selfie Stick and Bluetooth Remote
1 Visor Snapback Hat
1 Black T-Shirt
1 Hollywood Movie Money vouchers, redeemable toward 2 Tickets in total to see ENTOURAGE at participating theaters
1 Movie Posters
How To Win:
Follow HipHopWired on Twitter and answer the following question with the #HHWEntourage hashtag…
Which Female rapper turned 40 on May 26, 2015?
See official trailer below. Best of luck!
—
Photo: Warner Bros.