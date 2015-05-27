Win Passes To See Entourage In Theater!

Hip-Hop Wired is giving its readers a chance to win passes to the Entourage theater debut this coming June 3!

Starring Adrian Grenier, Kevin Connolly, Jerry Ferrara, Kevin Dillon, Jeremy Piven and more, catch the action-packed summer blockbuster on us. Four (4) HHW followers will get to see the film with a friend or loved one. Not to mention, free swag!

Winners Will Receive:

1 Selfie Stick and Bluetooth Remote

1 Visor Snapback Hat

1 Black T-Shirt

1 Hollywood Movie Money vouchers, redeemable toward 2 Tickets in total to see ENTOURAGE at participating theaters

1 Movie Posters

How To Win:

Follow HipHopWired on Twitter and answer the following question with the #HHWEntourage hashtag…

Which Female rapper turned 40 on May 26, 2015?

See official trailer below. Best of luck!

—

Photo: Warner Bros.