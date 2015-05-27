Drake Responds To Sauce Twinz Criticism Of Houston Appreciation Weekend [VIDEO]

Drake’s second annual Houston Appreciate Weekend recently transpired without a hitch but the Toronto native couldn’t have called it a complete success from the local populus.

Houston rapper Sauce Walka of the Sauce Twinz felt some type of ways about Drake infiltrating his city for festivities and let it be known with a sharp-tongued diss on his Instagram account.

“N****a comes down and uses our culture for lyrical content and ain’t giving sh*t back but a family fun day and some money to some hoes he’s tricking on in the club. You f*cking idiot,” he spewed. “This b*tch ass n****a made music with artists from everywhere but Houston.” He was also quick to point out that the honorable Bun B “didn’t count” because he actually hails from Port Arthur.

“It’s plain and simple bro; I’m just stating the facts my nigga,” he said in a separate Instagram post. “Every artist that stated they f*ck with Houston, they do music with [us]. Boosie, Future, Lil Wayne–the Migos! All of these n****s have done with us. Name a song Drake got with YOUR favorite rapper in Houston.”

Sauce Walka wasn’t shy about tagging Drake in the post, either. As HAW 2 came to a close on Monday evening, Drake took some time away from his setlist to issue out a rebuttal.

“I don’t give a f*ck what any n****a ever says about me. This is a place that I love with all my heart. I’m trying to give you more than I ever took from you,” Drake said to the crowd as they cheered on. “F*ck what them n****s talking about!”

What makes the story even more puzzling is that we are only a month removed from both Drake and the Sauce Twinz posing for The ‘Gram to promote their upcoming “2 Legitted (Remix).”

It should be interesting to see if that track ever sees the light of day. Watch Drake’s fiery response down below and hit the next pages to the Sauce Twinz rapper strike first.

—

Photo: Instagram/Drake

1 2 3Next page »