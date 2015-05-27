Kendrick Lamar Performs “These Walls” On The Ellen DeGeneres Show [VIDEO]

Kendrick Lamar is proving that there are no boundaries his unapologetically “black album,” To Pimp a Butterfly can push. Who would have thought a kid from Compton could record songs with Taylor Swift and cover Ebony magazine in the same calendar year and still not lose an ounce of street credibility.

For his next crossover this side of EPMD, the primetime spotlight of The Ellen DeGeneres Show came a-calling and K. Dot was more than up to give them a performance they wouldn’t soon forget.

While “Alright” appears to be the next single for the streets, the Bilal-featured “These Walls” may be destined for radio airwaves in the near future. On that dream and a prayer, Kendrick performed a spirited rendition of the latter as a couple of dancers gracefully “Chicago stepped” in the background.

Afterwards, Ellen thanked the Compton native for nominating her during last year’s ALS Ice Bucket Challenge mania and Kendrick returned the gratitude by gifting her with an original painting.

Check out Kendrick’s live performance of “These Walls” down below and don’t forget, all this and more can be yours by purchasing To Pimp a Butterfly on iTunes.

Photo: Ellen Tube