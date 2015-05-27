Ice Cube Accused Of Ordering A Beatdown On A Rabbi

Ice Cube is so hype about the upcoming Straight Outta Compton movie, he’s bringing the villain back out in public. At least, that’s what a rabbi in Detroit is alleging.

In a new lawsuit, he’s claiming he and the superstar rapper/actor accidentally rubbed shoulders and before he knows it, they were knocking his kufi off beating him up and hurling anti-Semitic insults because he was wearing a yarmulke.

Reports TMZ:

So a rabbi and Ice Cube walk into a casino, and the rabbi catches an ass whuppin’ from Cube’s crew — that’s what the rabbi’s saying, and he claims the beating was fueled by anti-Semitism. P. Taras — who says he’s a rabbi — tells TMZ he was at the MGM Detroit on May 24 when he literally bumped into Cube outside an elevator. Taras claims he said something like … hey, watch out — and the rapper/actor responded by having his boys attack. While he was getting stomped, Taras claims he heard several epithets. He thinks that’s because he was wearing a yarmulke. Taras has filed a lawsuit against Cube for assault and battery, and wants $2 million for his troubles. Ice Cube’s rep says, “Not only are these accusations a lie, he doesn’t even know who this guy is.”

While we like to remain neutral before the facts come out, we’re going to need to see some surveillance video to really grasp this happened. Let us find out that Rabbi Taras thinks every Black guy looks like O’Shea.

