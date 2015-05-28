Did 50 Cent File For Bankruptcy To Avoid Sex Tape Lawsuit?

Earlier in the week, it was reported that 50 Cent’s SMS boxing promotions company filed for bankruptcy due to some serious debt. The backlash on social media was nothing less than embarrassing but Fiddy, being the master litigator/manipulator that he is, may have had a bigger scheme planned the entire while.

Page Six has learned that minutes before his sex tape lawsuit filed by Rick Ross’ baby mama, Lestonia Leviston, was supposed to start, he got a federal judge throw out the case because he brought the Connecticut federal bankruptcy proceeding and stated the company couldn’t pay the $500,000 it owed.

That, ladies and gentlemen, is nothing short of genius while Leviston’s lawyer Hunter Shkolnik called the move “the most egregious case of sandbagging” he had ever seen.

While Fiddy probably sat in a penthouse flashing his dentally-enhanced grin, his lawyer Steven Losquadro reportedly got chewed out by Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Paul Wooten who was not amused at his time being wasted.

“You’ve really taxed the patience of this court,” Wooten said. “You could have told us that at 11 a.m. rather than not show up. Not to mention the tremendous inconvenience to the court…you can understand my impatience.”

Meanwhile, Shkolnik vowed to come back with petitions or possibly water guns filled with bleach but most likely, he’ll have to swallow the L.

