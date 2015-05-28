Drake Drops New Verse During Jungle Tour Stop In Detroit [VIDEO]

After another successful Houston Appreciation Week, Drake and his Jungle Tour hit Detroit and his fans were rewarded with a new verse.

Says HipHop-N-More:

Drake’s Jungle Tour with Future stopped at the Auburn Hills in Detroit on Wednesday night. As usual, Drizzy had unlimited hits to play for the crowd but it was a rare freestyle which had everyone hyped. A fan capture footage of Drake dropping some unheard bars is available for viewing but it’s unclear who the Toronto kid is shooting at with these words.

Drizzy spitting subliminals? Shocking.

Drake’s new album Views From The 6 is dropping…sometime this year.

—

Photo: Instagram