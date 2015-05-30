Warrant Issued For Joe Budden’s Arrest, Skipped Court Date

While Joe Budden was busy getting his social media on, a judge was issuing a bench warrant for his arrest. The New Jersey rapper’s struggle stems from skipping a court date over his alleged assault of a girlfriend.

Reports TMZ:

No joke … Budden went A.W.O.L. for Thursday’s hearing in NYC. Far as we can see … he posted a few Instagram pics and tweeted some random crap that day, but just couldn’t make it to court.

Budden is accused of allegedly beating and choking his girlfriend last summer. The judge in the case immediately issued the bench warrant when he skipped the hearing.

We reached out to Budden’s lawyer, but much like the court … we’ve gotten no response.