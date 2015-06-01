CLOSE
HomeNews

Kim Kardashian Is Pregnant With Second Child

Leave a comment

North West is going to be a big sister. Kim Kardashian is pregnant and expecting her second child with husband Kanye West. 

Reports E! News:

Kim Kardashian revealed that she’s expecting her second child with Kanye West in the supertease following tonight’s mid-season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The clip shows Kim hearing the exciting news during a doctor’s appointment shortly before spilling the beans to Khloé Kardashian.

“I just got the blood test back, and I am pregnant!” Kim—who’s beaming ear-to-ear—exclaims to her stunned sister.

Congrats to Kim and Yeezy.

Kanye West And Kim Kardashian

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6
J.I.D. Rocks “Skrawberries” From ‘DiCaprio 2’ Live On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close