Kim Kardashian Is Pregnant With Second Child

North West is going to be a big sister. Kim Kardashian is pregnant and expecting her second child with husband Kanye West.

Reports E! News:

Kim Kardashian revealed that she’s expecting her second child with Kanye West in the supertease following tonight’s mid-season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The clip shows Kim hearing the exciting news during a doctor’s appointment shortly before spilling the beans to Khloé Kardashian.

“I just got the blood test back, and I am pregnant!” Kim—who’s beaming ear-to-ear—exclaims to her stunned sister.