Nick Young Proposes To Iggy Azalea And She Says…

Iggy Azalea and Nick Young have been dating since November 2013 but they have been thick as thieves during the highly publicized romance. The Los Angeles Laker has proven their union wasn’t a reality show primer on numerous occasions when he clapped back at her famous detractors, including his hometown hero, Snoop Dogg.

You know what they say comes after the “love.” While out celebrating his 30th birthday earlier tonight, Swaggy P decided to pop the question in order to turn his rapper housewife into a legal housewife. Like a gentleman, he got down on one knee and put his ego on the line.

She of course, accepted graciously.

Congrats to the happy couple. Watch the video below and flip it on the next page to see more scenes from the night.

Photo: Instagram

