Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Pharrell & More Stunt At 2015 CFDA Fashion Awards [Photos]

Although Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are expecting their second child together, the pregnancy isn’t going to put a stop to their fashion priorities.

The celebrity pair were among the multitude of famous faces present at last night’s 2015 CFDA Fashion Awards, which honored plenty of industry power players.

Mr. West managed to crack a few smiles with Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh while in his adidas Yeezy 350 Boosts before he made way for the other stars who walked the red carpet.

Flip through the gallery to see how well Jhené Aiko, Taraji P. Henson and others rocked the hell out of their evening gowns.







Photos: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com

