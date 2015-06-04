Rap Stars Turn Out For Entourage Movie Premiere [Photos]

Ladies and gents, the wait is finally over. The Entourage movie is finally in theaters and this writer can attest in full that if you liked the show, you’ll love the movie to the point of a repeat viewing. If you haven’t seen the show, you’ll still be thoroughly entertained to the point where you’ll be wondering what you have been doing with your life.

The Hollywood premiere took place yesterday (June 2) and much like the show, there was no shortage in Hip-Hop talent to be seen.

Wiz Khalifa might as well find room for an “Amber who?” tattoo after he fueled speculation that he and actress Anabelle Acosta were an item. And past cast members Shad “Bow Wow” Moss and Saigon nestled amongst the likes of Adrian Grenier and the rest of the Entourage movie crew.

Flip through the gallery below to see who all made it a point to support the film.

