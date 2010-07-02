Fayetteville State University Tries To Ban J. Cole’s New Music Video

Rapper J. Cole has sparked some local controversy for his new video “Who Dat” that features students from Fayetteville State University and a local high school.

“I think it shows the school and the city in a negative light. I think it was a legitimate mistake on the school’s part. We don’t allow that kind of language in our school. Why would we allow our students to do something like this?”

School officials are outraged from the content of the video that featured students from FSU and EE Smith High School. The Fayetville, North Carolina rapper has been threatened by officials to not only pull the video from television but internet as well, for its strong sexual content and explicit lyrics.

Administrators hoped that the local rapper’s video would help bring new members to the school, but after seeing the video first hand, they now believe it will have an opposite effect.