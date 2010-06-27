Eminem Song Lyrics
Hello… Allow me to introduce myself… My name is, Shady.
It’s so nice to meet you…It’s been a long time… Sorry I’ve been away so long…
My name is, Shady… I never meant to leave you
[Verse 1]
You see that chick in the gym, checkin’ me out
Any second I’m bout to stick her neck in my mouth
I lose a pill, and I’m wrecklessly reckin’ the house
That was supposed to be breakfast, where the heck is it now
There’s the neckless I lost, clingin’ to Stephanie’s blouse
Man I should check to see if my mom left any out
Nope, guess I’ll re-route
Maybe somewhere in the depths of the couch
Oh jackpot, yeah, open sesame mouth
Down the hatch, and the feelin’ you can’t match it
I rat-tat-tat on your door with the damn ratchet
Att-ack-tack-tacking a wh*re with the damn hatchet
A napsack pack with like 40sumn Xanax’s
Shorty come back, I’m tryna score me some lap dances
Cause I’m bout to relapse, so baby pour me some Jack Daniels
Forumla 44D and 40’s with bad capsules
The bad apple spoils the bunch, I’m back atcha
[Chorus]
Well I don’t mean any harm all I wanted to do is just say Hello
And are you menstruating baby, my lil’ friends waitin’ to say Hello
The way your tit*ies are wiggling and your booties shakin’ like jello
Well I don’t mean any harm all I wanted to do is just say Hello
[Verse 2]
Yeah
My equilibrium’s off, must be the lithium
I don’t need to buy any drugs, man people gimmie um
It just becomes everyday, extra curriculum
No reason inparticular, it was strictly fun
a 5th of trone and 2 bottles of 151
51 people asleep in my damn living room
Excuse me hun, but what is your name, Vivienne?
I woke up next to ya naked and err, did we um
Of course we did, but didn’t I strap a jimmy hun?
I’m looking for the torn rapper but there don’t seem to be one
No offense baby girl, I don’t mean any harm
But disease is something I’m tryna keep my penis free from
I find the package and I’m cool, I immediately run
Like Speedy Gonzales, Alistar see if I see anyone
Who might have a couple of 3’s I’m fiendin’ for some
My head is pounding to the beat of the drum
[Chorus]
Well I don’t mean any harm all I wanted to do is just say Hello
And do ya happen to have anything on ya to make my mood mellow?
Some are opal and some are pink, some are blue and some are just yellow
Well I don’t mean any harm all I wanted to do is just say Hello
[Verse 3]
Oh, those were the days, they certainly were
It’s hurtin’ me to know I’ll be closin’ that curtain for good
Word, word, word, word, word, word, word
I second that and a third, rushed to emergency surgery
To try to flush me because of the drugs that he purchased
He’s no longer getting them free, 100 bucks for these percodans
Plus it’s getting to be where he lustfully searched the den
Pain is hitting his knee and his muscles be hurting him
Tirelessly on the phone trying to russle up, muscle relaxants
For his back, and a couple of blacksons, now he’s doubling backwards
And he’s stumbling back, slipped and fell, hit his back bone
Heard something go crack, Now he’s up in the bathroom
Like he’s busting a nap, almost ended it that soon
Because of the fact, I’m just busting my own chops
While I’m busting a rap, resuscitated and rejuved, so Fawk it I’m back
[Chorus]
Well I don’t mean any harm all I wanted to do is just say Hello
And do ya happen to have anything on ya to make my mood mellow?
Some are opal and some are pink, some are blue and some are just yellow
Well I don’t mean any harm all I wanted to do is just say Hello
[Outro]
And so I’m sayin’ Hello… Allow me to introduce myself… My name is, Shady.
It’s so nice to meet you…It’s been a long time… Sorry I’ve been away so long…
My name is, Shady… I never meant to leave you