Eminem Song Lyrics

Hello… Allow me to introduce myself… My name is, Shady.

It’s so nice to meet you…It’s been a long time… Sorry I’ve been away so long…

My name is, Shady… I never meant to leave you

[Verse 1]

You see that chick in the gym, checkin’ me out

Any second I’m bout to stick her neck in my mouth

I lose a pill, and I’m wrecklessly reckin’ the house

That was supposed to be breakfast, where the heck is it now

There’s the neckless I lost, clingin’ to Stephanie’s blouse

Man I should check to see if my mom left any out

Nope, guess I’ll re-route

Maybe somewhere in the depths of the couch

Oh jackpot, yeah, open sesame mouth

Down the hatch, and the feelin’ you can’t match it

I rat-tat-tat on your door with the damn ratchet

Att-ack-tack-tacking a wh*re with the damn hatchet

A napsack pack with like 40sumn Xanax’s

Shorty come back, I’m tryna score me some lap dances

Cause I’m bout to relapse, so baby pour me some Jack Daniels

Forumla 44D and 40’s with bad capsules

The bad apple spoils the bunch, I’m back atcha

[Chorus]

Well I don’t mean any harm all I wanted to do is just say Hello

And are you menstruating baby, my lil’ friends waitin’ to say Hello

The way your tit*ies are wiggling and your booties shakin’ like jello

Well I don’t mean any harm all I wanted to do is just say Hello

[Verse 2]

Yeah

My equilibrium’s off, must be the lithium

I don’t need to buy any drugs, man people gimmie um

It just becomes everyday, extra curriculum

No reason inparticular, it was strictly fun

a 5th of trone and 2 bottles of 151

51 people asleep in my damn living room

Excuse me hun, but what is your name, Vivienne?

I woke up next to ya naked and err, did we um

Of course we did, but didn’t I strap a jimmy hun?

I’m looking for the torn rapper but there don’t seem to be one

No offense baby girl, I don’t mean any harm

But disease is something I’m tryna keep my penis free from

I find the package and I’m cool, I immediately run

Like Speedy Gonzales, Alistar see if I see anyone

Who might have a couple of 3’s I’m fiendin’ for some

My head is pounding to the beat of the drum

[Chorus]

Well I don’t mean any harm all I wanted to do is just say Hello

And do ya happen to have anything on ya to make my mood mellow?

Some are opal and some are pink, some are blue and some are just yellow

Well I don’t mean any harm all I wanted to do is just say Hello

[Verse 3]

Oh, those were the days, they certainly were

It’s hurtin’ me to know I’ll be closin’ that curtain for good

Word, word, word, word, word, word, word

I second that and a third, rushed to emergency surgery

To try to flush me because of the drugs that he purchased

He’s no longer getting them free, 100 bucks for these percodans

Plus it’s getting to be where he lustfully searched the den

Pain is hitting his knee and his muscles be hurting him

Tirelessly on the phone trying to russle up, muscle relaxants

For his back, and a couple of blacksons, now he’s doubling backwards

And he’s stumbling back, slipped and fell, hit his back bone

Heard something go crack, Now he’s up in the bathroom

Like he’s busting a nap, almost ended it that soon

Because of the fact, I’m just busting my own chops

While I’m busting a rap, resuscitated and rejuved, so Fawk it I’m back

[Chorus]

Well I don’t mean any harm all I wanted to do is just say Hello

And do ya happen to have anything on ya to make my mood mellow?

Some are opal and some are pink, some are blue and some are just yellow

Well I don’t mean any harm all I wanted to do is just say Hello

[Outro]

And so I’m sayin’ Hello… Allow me to introduce myself… My name is, Shady.

It’s so nice to meet you…It’s been a long time… Sorry I’ve been away so long…

My name is, Shady… I never meant to leave you