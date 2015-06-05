CLOSE
Kanye West Rents Disneyland For North West’s 2nd Birthday

Californians need not make any plans to visit Sleeping Beauty’s castle, come June 15. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have reportedly shut down the entire Disneyland park to celebrate their own princess’ second bornday.

According to Life & Style, Norie is going to be the main attraction of her private bash at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif.

This is a running theme for the power couple and their superstar offspring. Last year, North West’s “Kidchella” themed birthday party was the talk of all towns.

But can the Wests outdo last year’s star-studded spectacle? Stay tuned.

Photo: Instagram

