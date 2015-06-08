Kim Kardashian Rents Out The Staples Center For Kanye West’s Birthday [Photos/Video]

Kanye West is indeed a blessed man and for his 38th born day, all his friends and family decided to show him how much.

His wife, Kim Kardashian, rented out the Los Angeles Lakers/Clippers house so he and all his celebrity pals could play some basketball.

Via E!

“Kim rented out the Staples Center so Kanye and his boys could play an NBA-style game with real refs and Laker girls!” a source tells E! News exclusively. “John Salley is the announcer. Houston Rockets player James Harden and rapper 2 Chainz are the coaches. John Legend sang the national anthem.” The insider adds that Justin Bieber, Tyga, Pusha T and all of Kanye’s friends are playing today in addition to NBA stars Russell Westbrook and John Wall. Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Carmelo Anthony, Shaquille O’Neal and Scottie Pippen all made videos that showed up on the jumbotron. But that’s not all. Kim also surprised Kanye by building a basketball court in their own backyard! The source adds, “He’s obsessed w basketball.” So how much did renting out the Staples Center cost Kim? The source says she was able to rent out the space for a whopping $110,000! Kim’s sis Khloé Kardashian took to Instagram today to share a pic of Kanye’s special celebration. “Kim rented out staples bitch!!! Him and his boys are going to ball!!!! Happy birthday Yeezy!!!!” Khloé wrote. In the accompanying photo Kanye holds a basketball while wearing a jersey that reads “West” on it. The rapper flashes a giant smile while surrounded by his many guy friends, who are also all wearing jerseys.

Now that’s a basketball jones for your ass. Flip through the gallery below to see what’s it like to be blessed and hoop in peace.

—

Photo: Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13Next page »