Drake Cancels European Tour With Family Emergency

Drizzy, who has recently been on fire with the release of his new album a big night at the B.E.T. awards, has canceled his European tour.

With his mother about to go into surgery, Drake has decided it would be better to stay in the states and support her.

Drake issued a statement explaining why he made the decision to skip the overseas dates in order to support his mother.

“Despite my best hopes, it is apparent that my mother will need surgery earlier than anticipated,” the statement read. “In light of this news, I have made the difficult decision to cancel my European tour in order to support her during her recovery, just as she supported me through the years. I cannot thank my European fans enough and look forward to performing abroad soon. I ask everyone to please respect my family’s privacy during this time.”

During his recent MTV documentary special, Drake admitted that his mother was ill and was battling a sickness, however, he did not reveal what she was suffering from and has only asked for us to keep her in our prayers via twitter.

“Back at my moms house … please include her in your prayers tonight as tmrw she faces a true challenge.”

We wish Drake’s mother a speedy recovery and hope all is well.