Is 50 Cent and G-Unit Moving To Capitol Records? [Video]

It seems that there is a possibility that 50 Cent and the rest of G-Unit could be making there move from Shady/Aftermath/Interscope to Capitol Records.

According to Craig Davis, the deal just got signed recently after some negations, and Fifty was tired of the Interscope scene. Craig also adds that the first project they will be pushing is Llyod Banks and to look out for it real soon.

Check the video below at the 5:00 mark to here how it all went down according to Craig, and tell us how you feel about the possible move.