Lil Kim’s Baby Daddy Hits Her With The Deadbeat Slander [Photos]

Lil Kim has been quietly enjoying motherhood and prepping a new reality show but all that’s buzzing isn’t sweet honey in the Beehive.

Her rapper baby daddy is out her slandering her name, claiming that she’s shielding him from seeing their daughter, Royal Reign. He also wants child support to do so.

Reports Bossip:

May 28, the rapper posted a photo of his beautiful daughter and confirmed that he was hiring lawyers over their daughter, “#TBT my lil mami.. My lil mini me … miss princess royal… Miss u so much mama… Daddy koming for u!!! She look like daddy smell like daddy smile like daddy … We ready! My lawyer ready! … Continue on.” Papers posted another photo of Royal in a bumble bee costume writing, “Another #throwbackthursday my lil bumble bee, the love of my life!!! #royalreign.” Rapper Lil Kim, gave birth to a baby girl early Monday morning at Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey. According to ET, the 39-year-old rap star and boyfriend, Mr. Papers welcomed her 6 pounds, 5 ounces bundle of joy naming the new addition to the world, Royal Reign. Via MStarz

Check out the ether Lil Kim's baby daddy has spewing at her in the gallery below.

Photos: C.Smith/ WENN.com, Instagram/Mr. Papers.

