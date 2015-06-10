50 Cent Appears On LIVE with Kelly and Michael To Talk Fatherhood [VIDEO]

50 Cent’s toddler son Sire Jackson is already a national treasure and his otherwise hardened father always cracks the widest of smiles when discussing him.

Such was the case when Mr. Power appeared on LIVE with Kelly and Michael and the topic of the boy’s nature came up.

“He’s manipulative,” Curtis Jackson explained with a grin. It was but just a day ago when Fiddy revealed on Instagram that the two-year-old hold turned the tables of questioning around when he was forbidden on eating a piece a candy. “[The why] is because your mother would kill me,” he told the talk show hosts. He and model Daphene Joy share custody rights of little Sire.

Watch 50 Cent’s recent sitdown on LIVE with Kelly and Michael and check out some of the most recent flicks of the cute kid on the next few pages.

