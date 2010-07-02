Big Boi – “Mixtape for Dummies: A Guide To Global Greatness” [Download]

There are only 4 days left until Sir Lucious Left Foot: The Son Of Chico Dusty arrives, so how generous that Big Boi delivers a new mixtape to school a few and keep listeners occupied.
Releasing Big Boi’s Mixtape for Dummies: A Guide To Global Greatness, the rapper has a variety of classic songs compiled to help enjoy the 4th of July Weekend.
“B.O.B”
July 6 folks, the time has finally come.
[Download the mixtape after the jump]
1. Mixtape For Dummies (Intro)
2. Playa’s Ball
3. Benz or Beamer
4. Dirty South
5. Royal Flush
6. ATLiens
7. Shutterbugg
8. Throw Ya Hands Up
9. Cruisin’ In The ATL (Skit)
10. Hootie Hoo
11. Hood Figga
12. D-Boy (Skit)
13. So Hood
14. Kryptonite
15. B.O.B
16. Ghetto Music
17. The Way You Move
18. Henry Welch and Lil Rod (Skit)
19. Hold Up feat. Chris Brown
20. Record Store (Skit)
21. Love In Your Mouth
22. So Fresh, So Clean
23. 85
24. Elevators
25. And I Luv U
26. Tell C-Bone
27. She Got A Friend
28. Gangsta Isht
Download here.