Big Boi – “Mixtape for Dummies: A Guide To Global Greatness” [Download]

There are only 4 days left until Sir Lucious Left Foot: The Son Of Chico Dusty arrives, so how generous that Big Boi delivers a new mixtape to school a few and keep listeners occupied.

Releasing Big Boi’s Mixtape for Dummies: A Guide To Global Greatness, the rapper has a variety of classic songs compiled to help enjoy the 4th of July Weekend.

“B.O.B”

July 6 folks, the time has finally come.

[Download the mixtape after the jump]



1. Mixtape For Dummies (Intro)

2. Playa’s Ball

3. Benz or Beamer

4. Dirty South

5. Royal Flush

6. ATLiens

7. Shutterbugg

8. Throw Ya Hands Up

9. Cruisin’ In The ATL (Skit)

10. Hootie Hoo

11. Hood Figga

12. D-Boy (Skit)

13. So Hood

14. Kryptonite

15. B.O.B

16. Ghetto Music

17. The Way You Move

18. Henry Welch and Lil Rod (Skit)

19. Hold Up feat. Chris Brown

20. Record Store (Skit)

21. Love In Your Mouth

22. So Fresh, So Clean

23. 85

24. Elevators

25. And I Luv U

26. Tell C-Bone

27. She Got A Friend

28. Gangsta Isht

