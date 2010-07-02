CLOSE
Home > Big Boi

Big Boi – “Mixtape for Dummies: A Guide To Global Greatness” [Download]

Leave a comment

There are only 4 days left until Sir Lucious Left Foot: The Son Of Chico Dusty arrives, so how generous that Big Boi delivers a new mixtape to school a few and keep listeners occupied.

Releasing Big Boi’s Mixtape for Dummies: A Guide To Global Greatness, the rapper has a variety of classic songs compiled to help enjoy the 4th of July Weekend.

“B.O.B”

July 6 folks, the time has finally come.

[Download the mixtape after the jump]

1. Mixtape For Dummies (Intro)
2. Playa’s Ball
3. Benz or Beamer
4. Dirty South
5. Royal Flush
6. ATLiens


7. Shutterbugg
8. Throw Ya Hands Up
9. Cruisin’ In The ATL (Skit)
10. Hootie Hoo
11. Hood Figga
12. D-Boy (Skit)
13. So Hood
14. Kryptonite
15. B.O.B
16. Ghetto Music
17. The Way You Move
18. Henry Welch and Lil Rod (Skit)
19. Hold Up feat. Chris Brown


20. Record Store (Skit)
21. Love In Your Mouth


22. So Fresh, So Clean
23. 85
24. Elevators
25. And I Luv U
26. Tell C-Bone
27. She Got A Friend


28. Gangsta Isht

Download here.

big boi/sir lucious left foot: the son of chico dusty , download , download mixtape , hip hop news , Sir Lucious Left Foot The Son Of Chico Dusty

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
2018 Essence Festival New Orleans
Remy Ma Calls The Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef “The Corniest”
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close