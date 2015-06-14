Lebron James’ Barber Is Doing Press Now

When discussing distractions for LeBron James’ accomplishments on the court, the four-time MVP’s hairline easily rises to the top of the list. Much speculation as the whether or King James dyes or uses cosmetic products to mask his baldness permeates social media and sports commentary alike, and Nick Castemanos is attempting to set the record straight once and for all.

While speaking to Yahoo Sports’ Marc Spears, Castemanos says the rumors and jokes have gotten a little stale to him.

“There is no dye. No additives. No preservatives,” he says. “Everyone thinks he’s dying his hair using [temporary hair colorings] Bigen or Black Ice. It’s all his hair. They still don’t believe me. I get Bigen comments all the time. I’ve become numb to it. It used to bother me. It’s not easy to hear that.”

Castemanous is no rookie with the clippers (he’s been cutting NBA stars since the early 2000s) but he does admit that when it comes to Bron’s dome, it’s more difficult than one can possible imagine.

“LeBron is very tedious about how his hair is cut,” Castemanos continued. “The beard is the No. 1 thing. He leaves the top up to me. I leave him less bald. He’s my guy.

“He’s my hardest haircut. He has good hair. You have to cut it right. He just has a few fat patches around the chin that you have to take your time with. You have to have patience. It usually takes about 50 minutes.”

How much does a LeBron James barber get paid, though?

“It’s not as crazy as everyone thinks, but it’s cool,” he said. It’s a real good opportunity.”

When James rejoined the team at the beginning of the season, Castemanos took the chance and moved to Cleveland so he can always be on-call. He charges $75 an hour for private haircuts.

Photo: YouTube