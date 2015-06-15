Childish Gambino Debuts Sensual Number At Bonnaroo 2015 [VIDEO]

Contradictory to his previous statements, Donald Glover has decided to allow Childish Gambino live on for more musical conquests. Over the weekend at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival 2015, the versatile artist eschewed all rapping and topped off his set by debuting a new song in the vein of a Prince or Miguel.

The six-minute track is believed to be an unreleased jam from a Los Angeles recording session that employed 50 people. Performing live music for the first time is always a bit risky but when combined with the dazzling effects of his stage show, this record was easily well-received in person and because the Internet said so.

Watch Childish Gambino’s untitled debut from Bonnaroo below and catch him in Magic Mike XXL this summer if that’s you’re kind of thing.

H/T: Complex

—

Photo: YouTube