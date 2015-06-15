Drake Throws Epic Pool Foam Party With Kanye West, Amber Rose, The Game & More [Photos]

While the Golden State Warriors were inching past the Cleveland Cavaliers to get one step closer to the 2015 NBA title, there was a Drake pool party commencing and it sure looked epic.

Champagne Papi opened the doors to his Los Angeles mansion to a host of celebrity faces for some BBQ, booze and bubbles of foam.

Via TMZ:

Drake just kicked off summer with an INSANE celebrity-packed pool party at his L.A. mansion Sunday — with HUGE stars like Kanye, The Game … and even Amber Rose!! But before you get any ideas … no, we’re told Kanye and Amber did NOT interact. But they did have a blast — partying on Drake’s massive property with somewhere between 500 and 600 of Drake’s closest friends. Among the stars in attendance … French Montana, Blac Chyna, Travis Scott, Draya Michele, NBAers Brandon Jennings and Nick Young. As for food … typical BBQ fare … burgers, dogs, wings and mac and cheese. There was also a full bar and a separate bar just for doing shots. As one person who was there put it to us … “Best party of the year so far.”

Aside from the summer camaraderie, The Game and Brandon Jennings managed to bury whatever petty beef they had between them and keep it trill for Compton.

Flip through the gallery to see all the top-secret shots from the Drake pool party.

—

Photos: Instagram

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15Next page »