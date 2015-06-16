J. Cole Announces Dollar And A Dream Tour III: Friday Night Lights [PHOTO]

J. Cole keeps his social media updates very streamlined so when he posts something, you know to automatically pay attention.

Today, June 15, the Dollar And A Dream Tour III: Friday Night Lights was announced. Yes, it’s a glorious occasion for Cole World fans.

“Special day. June 15th. 6 years strong,” the crowned prince of Hip-Hop tweeted. “Thank you all, with Extra love to Day 1’s.”

On June 15, 2009, his Roc Nation debut, The Warm Up was released and ever since then, his legacy has been destined for greatness.

“Last year was special. 3rd times a charm. Dollar and a Dream Tour III: Friday Night Lights,” he continued. Tickets will cost fans a lowly $1 dollar bill on a first come, first serve basis.

The four-city tour will kick off next week in Dallas and end things in Los Angeles. Puma has been named as the official sponsor and Dreamville artist Bas, Cozz and Omen will be at every tour stop. Check out the flyer for the Dollar And A Dream Tour III: Friday Night Lights below and hop over to the next page for the special vlog that coincides with it.

—

Photos: Roc Nation, WENN

