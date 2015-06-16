Kanye West Got Outta Dodge When He Learned Amber Rose Was Nearby

Kanye West has already learned an essential step in keeping the wife happy; stay all the way away from your exes. Yeezy dipped out of Drake’s epic pool foam party as soon as he heard Amber Rose had arrived.

Reports TMZ:

We’re told Yeezy was chilling for about 40 minutes, having a good time with folks when the DJ got on the mic and sounded the alarm — announcing Amber had entered the building.

Sources close to the rapper tell us he wisely didn’t want to chance bumping into her, or worse — getting photographed near her. We’re told Kanye waited for his boys to pinpoint Amber’s location … and then made a quick, quiet exit in the other direction.

The exes beefed earlier this year — when Amber called Kim Kardashian a whore, and Kayne hit back with his infamous jab about Amber’s, umm … hygiene.