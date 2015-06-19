Drake’s OVO Summer 2015 Collection Got A Lotta Energy [Photos]

Drake already alluded to his summer being lit as all get out and the OVO Summer 2015 Collection has arrived to keep all his fans properly dressed for the occasion.

Although the notion is not always championed due to the silent but deadly approach of the Canadian rapper, his brand is 14kt gold and the OVO Summer 2015 Collection makes sure to play off the current swag his music has been winning with.

Much of the OVO Summer 2015 Collection features embroidered owls and catch phrases and font from the successful If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late mixtape. There is also a new host of accessories such as iPhone cases, tote bags, snapbacks and stickers available for the taking.

Flip through the gallery to peep the coolest items from the OVO Summer 2015 Collection and cop them here before supplies are gone for good.

H/T: HighSnobiety

—

Photos: Instagram/Drake, OVO Summer 2015 Collection

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading...

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »