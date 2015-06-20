Iggy Azalea Says Swaggy P Wants R. Kelly To Sing “Marry the Pu**y” At Their Wedding

Iggy Azalea and Nick Young have already begun to plan their wedding in private and the Australian rapper recently let one of the proposed details be known publicly.

While riding around for The Late Late Show with James Corden‘s popular series, “Carpool Karaoke,” she claims that her Swaggy fiance wants the Pied Piper to sing a song at their reception probably best reserved for the wedding night.

“Nick really wants to have R. Kelly perform at our wedding so he can sing ‘Marry the Pu**y” with R. Kelly,” the co-writer of “Fancy” exclaimed. The song she’s referring to is a non-single cut off the R&B star’s the twelfth studio album, Black Panties, which was released in December 2013. The record implores lyrics such as “This is a sex proposal/I just wanna marry the pu**y” and “Yeah I spank that pu**y like it’s so naughty/And I drive that pu**y crazy/That’s my Bugatti.”

What’s the likelihood of this marriage going the distance again?

Watch Iggy Azalea’s hilarious revelation below and listen to R. Kelly’s explicit “Marry the Pu**y” and try to picture elder family member’s faces if this becomes a reality.

H/T: FOX Sports

Photo: Vevo