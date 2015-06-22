Former MLB Player Darryl Hamilton Killed By Baby Mama In Murder-Suicide

Former Major League Baseball player Darryl Hamilton was killed yesterday, June 21, in an apparent murder-suicide of his baby mother, Monica Jordan.

Reports ESPN

Former major leaguer Darryl Hamilton has been killed in a murder-suicide at a suburban Houston home, police said Monday. He was 50.

An initial investigation determined Hamilton was shot several times and that a woman in the home died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. She was identified as 44-year-old Monica Jordan, Pearland Police Lt. Patrick Savage said.

Hamilton was found Sunday after he was fatally shot in a house in Pearland. He had worked for the MLB Network since 2013.

Police said Hamilton and Jordan’s 14-month-old child, who was found unharmed at the home, was turned over to Child Protective Services.

“All of us at Major League Baseball are shocked and saddened by this tragedy,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “Darryl followed a successful 13-year career on the field by assembling a multifaceted career in our game, working for MLB Advanced Media and in our Baseball Operations Department before moving on to MLB Network.

“He was a talented and personable individual, and we were proud to call him a member of the Baseball Family. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest sympathies to Darryl’s family and his many friends throughout our game.”

Police responded to the home Sunday afternoon after receiving a 911 call. Hamilton’s body was found near the home’s main entry, while Jordan’s body was located in another area of the house, Savage said. Autopsies on both were pending, and Savage said the investigation was ongoing.