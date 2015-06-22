Travi$ Scott Blesses Fans w/ The “Antidote” | Wired Tracks 6.22.15

Travi$ Scott’s star power continues to grow ahead of the forthcoming release of his major label debut album Rodeo. Today, he returns with a freebie titled “Antidote.”

Scott premiered the cut during a performance in Dallas on Sunday night (June 21). Like “3500,” the Houston-bred producer-rapper relies on moody, synth-driven sonics to carry the tune (this time provided by WondaGurl and Eastbound).

Much to the surprise (and chagrin) of some listeners, PARTYNEXTDOOR is nowhere to be found on “Antidote.” But it still bangs, and Scott mentions the infamous Summer Jam incident.

Hear it below in Wired Tracks, alongside fresh material from Selena Gomez and A$AP Rocky, Ghostface Killah and Adrian Younge, OG Maco, and plenty more.

https://soundcloud.com/travisscott-2/travis-scott-antidote

Photo: Instagram

