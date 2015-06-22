CLOSE
Travi$ Scott Blesses Fans w/ The "Antidote" | Wired Tracks 6.22.15

Travi$ Scott’s star power continues to grow ahead of the forthcoming release of his major label debut album Rodeo. Today, he returns with a freebie titled “Antidote.”

Scott premiered the cut during a performance in Dallas on Sunday night (June 21). Like “3500,” the Houston-bred producer-rapper relies on moody, synth-driven sonics to carry the tune (this time provided by WondaGurl and Eastbound).

Much to the surprise (and chagrin) of some listeners, PARTYNEXTDOOR is nowhere to be found on “Antidote.” But it still bangs, and Scott mentions the infamous Summer Jam incident.

Hear it below in Wired Tracks, alongside fresh material from Selena Gomez and A$AP Rocky, Ghostface Killah and Adrian Younge, OG Maco, and plenty more.

https://soundcloud.com/travisscott-2/travis-scott-antidote

Justine Skye ft. Vic Mensa – “I’m Yours”

Selena Gomez ft. A$AP Rocky – “Good For You”

 

Fredo Santana & Maxo Kream – “Big Homies”

OG Maco – “Handle Me”

Ghostface Killah & Adrian Younge ft. Vince Staples – “Get The Money”

Rico Love ft. Kevin Gates, Trina, & Trick Daddy – “Coldest (Remix)”

Tiffany Evans ft. Fetty Wap – “On Sight”

B.o.B ft. London Jae – “Smash It”

https://soundcloud.com/mrconyers/choices

John – “Choices”

