KiD CuDi Replaces Reggie Watts On Comedy Bang Bang

The Entourage movie didn’t do so hot in theaters but KiD CuDi still has some work readily available for him in Hollywood.

Buzzfeed recently revealed that the kid from Cleveland will now be taking over for funnyman Reggie Watts on IFC’s popular show, Comedy Bang Bang. The 30-minute comedy sketch show was created by Scott Aukerman in 2012 and has created a sizeable cult following for itself. Watts served as the show’s bandleader and will now be moving on to resume the same role for The Late Late Show with James Corden.

“The CuDi Era,” as it’s being dubbed, will occur on Thursday, July 9 at 10:30pm, midway through the fourth season of Comedy Bang Bang.

Watch Scott Mescudi formally get introduced to Scott Aukerman right here.

