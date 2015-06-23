50 Cent & The Rest Of The Internet Are Clowning Diddy With Memes [Photos]

News of Diddy’s arrest and assault charge for altercation with his son’s college football coach continue to swell up the Internet’s timeline. While various reports have flown every which way, what we do know is that the Hip-Hop mogul was arrested yesterday, June 22, and it involved some heated conversation and a workout kettlebell.

Nathalie Moar, a rep for Combs Enterprises, addressed the incident to the Associated Press in a statement, “The various accounts of the event and charges that are being reported are wholly inaccurate. What we can say now is that any actions taken by Mr. Combs were solely defensive in nature to protect himself and his son.”

“We are confident that once the true facts are revealed, the case will be dismissed,” Combs Enterprises concluded.

So basically, it is to be believed that Justin Combs was in danger by the coach, now identified as Sal Alosi (who has a questionable past in his right).

Not that the Internet cared for any of the specifics. Diddy arrested and sent to a campus jail scene was reason enough to go bonkers and 50 Cent couldn’t help himself to get involved in the mix. In a now-deleted Instagram post, he captioned a scene of Puff on the 2010 film Get Him to the Greek with “When you asked for Ciroc and they bring you Effen [vodka].” Another deleted video showed Fiddy “counted out bail money” for his rival.

Peep the other shenanigans that went down after Diddy got himself booked.

