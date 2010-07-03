CLOSE
T.I. Weighs In On Where Lebron James Will End Up Playing [Video]

Jay –Z and The Nets met with Lebron James on Thursday in hopes of bringing the franchise player to the basketball team.

Nets coach Avery Johnson and the team’s majority owner billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov were also part of the 90-minute meeting.

With Lebron being the main focus in sports the next weeks, T.I. checked in with DJ Skee as he gave his predictions on where he thinks King James should land.

