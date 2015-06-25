Killer Mike Shares Thoughts On The Confederate Flag With Fader

Killer Mike has been one of the most outspoken rap artists for the duration of his career, offering sharp insights on a a variety of topics with the ease of a seasoned academic. The Atlanta rap star weighed in the ongoing Confederate Flag controversy and Mother Emanuel AME church shooter Dylann Roof in a recent interview.

In a phone chat with Fader, Killer Mike dished on the Confederate Flag and its prevalence in the Deep South. Making salient points of respecting others’ wishes to fly or wear the flag, Killer Mike’s larger point is that the public display of the flag on taxpayer-funded buildings and other related spaces should be banned.

From Fader:

If your great great grandfather participated on the Confederate side and you hold some sentimental value to that, and you want to fly the flag and hang their picture up in your home, that’s fine. But it should not be on anything that taxpayers pay for, because taxpayers are a part of the Union not the Confederacy. It has no place in the building, no place on the building, no place around the building.

Taking a cue that larger media outlets hinted at but never committed to, Killer Mike examines Roof’s acts in Charleston last week by essentially calling it terrorism. He also talks about Roof’s rights to bear the flag while also saying justice should visit him swiftly.

Peep the whole interview over at Fader by following this link.

Photo: Instagram