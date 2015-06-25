The Game & Drake Make Hard R&B On “100” [LISTEN]

Both The Game and Drake pride their rap careers for being real; never fake, so on their latest collaboration, it is no shock that motto is used to construct their verses.

Backed by a blended soul sample from Cardo and Johnny Juliano, Compton and The 6 are united for one common bond: to keep it “100.” Everytime Drake grabs a mic these days, the analysis always calls for a second set of ears. On his opening bars, Drizzy spits “Thank me later, thanks for nothin’/Thanks for bluffin’/Thanks you so, so much for wearing your true colors/To every single f*ckin’ function/Had n***as tell me to my face/How we were family, and how they loved me/Why they was skimmin’ off the budget?/Now when I see them, they the ones that’s actin’ funny,” in the wake of the news he and Nicki Minaj are pretty much donezo on Cash Money Records.

While it hasn’t been officially announced, it’s a safe assumption to say this record will be appearing on The Game’s much talked-about Documentary 2 album. The video was recently shot in South Central so there’s obviously a method to the madness.

Listen to “100” below and don’t ever show up to anyone’s funeral on that fake sh*t.

